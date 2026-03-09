New bill aims to provide property tax relief for Pennsylvania residents

Rep. Jeff Olsommer (R-Wayne/Pike) has introduced legislation, House Bill 2153, that would require any increase in property tax revenue from the construction of new data centers within a school district be used exclusively to fund additional homestead/farmstead property tax relief for district residents.

“Pennsylvania has become an increasingly attractive location for data centers due to its energy infrastructure, available land and proximity to major markets,” Olsommer stated. “While data centers can substantially increase a school district’s tax base, they can place strains on local resources. The measure ensures that while data centers may place increased demands on local infrastructure and land use, the financial benefits are shared directly with the community. “

According to a press statement form Olsommer’s office, the proposed legislation would not reduce existing revenues but rather direct new property tax revenue resulting from data center construction toward property tax relief. Homeowners and farmers would see reduced school property tax bills, while school districts would not experience a loss of current funding.

“My legislation ensures that the financial benefits of data center development flow directly to the people who live in the affected communities,” Olsommer said.

House Bill 2153 has been assigned to the House Education Committee for consideration.