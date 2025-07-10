New spiritual leader named

The Jewish Fellowship of Hemlock Farms announced that Rabbi Samuel Barth will was named the new spiritual leader as of July 1, 2025.

Raised in London and originally trained in mathematical physics, Rabbi Barth later pursued rabbinic studies in both London and Jerusalem. His journey reflects a deep commitment to learning, inclusivity, and thoughtful engagement with Jewish tradition.

Rabbi Sami’s pluralistic vision of Judaism is a perfect match for the Fellowship, which warmly welcomes members from all Jewish backgrounds and affiliations. He previously served as Academic Dean at the Academy for Jewish Religion, a seminary that embraces students from across the Jewish denominational spectrum, including emerging movements like Jewish Renewal.

A frequent visitor to Hemlock Farms, he will lead services, offer pastoral care, teach, participate in upcoming events and connect with members over coffee, conversation, or a quiet walk.

For more on the Jewish Fellowship of Hemlock Farms, log onto www.jfhf.org.