New water mains slated for Fawn Lake Forest

A drinking water main replacement is underway in the Fawn Lake Forest Community in Lackawaxen Township.

Aqua Pennsylvania announced the work on Wednesday, May 14.

Old pipes are being replaced with 14,570 feet of new ductile iron piping. The company said they can promise more reliable service for decades to come. The new water main will reduce the potential for main breaks and discolored water. The entire project is being split into two phases and will be finished over the coming months.

The first phase of the project cost is estimated at nearly $1.5 million. Thus phase of the Fawn Lake work is currently underway to replace 7,850 feet of pipe on the following streets: Coves Court, Hemlock Point Court, Fawn Lake Drive, Lake View Circle and Lake View Court.

Later this summer, work is expected to begin on a $1.3 million project to replace 6,270 feet of water main on the following roads: Lower Lakeview Drive, Laurel Court, Laurel Circle, Wescolang Court and Shawnee Court.

Following installation of the new water main, there will be a period during which the main will be disinfected and tested before being put into service. Once testing has been completed, crews will transfer each water service and any fire hydrants onto the new water main, then make the final connections on the side streets and abandon the old water main. Final restoration of all disturbed areas will be completed once all construction activities have been finished.

Work is expected to be completed on the entire Fawn Lake Forest main replacement project by Thanksgiving.