Olsommer invites high school students to submit essays for America250 contest

Rep. Jeff Olsommer (R-Wayne/Pike) is encouraging rising high school juniors and seniors in the 139th Legislative District to write an essay that honors Pennsylvania’s foundational role in American democracy. The essay contest is part of an historic statewide initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The student with the winning essay will join Olsommer and represent their community in a ceremonial session of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Congress Hall in Philadelphia. The event aims to highlight the legislative branch’s role and encourage youth participation in government.

“This milestone invites students to reflect on what 250 years of American history means to them personally and as members of their communities,” Olsommer said. “Hearing students’ own perspectives is essential, because their voices help shape how we understand our past and envision our future. I encourage students to participate and share what this anniversary represents in their eyes.”

Winning students will participate in a full-day civic learning experience in Philadelphia, including:

Educational programming focused on Pennsylvania government and history. Opportunities to engage with public officials and civic leaders. Participation in activities connected to the Semiquincentennial commemoration.

America250PA will provide support to help offset the cost of student participation, which includes a stipend for meals and travel. All selected students must be accompanied to Philadelphia by a parent or guardian. This requirement applies to all participants, including students who are 18 years old.

Educators and school administrators in the 139th Legislative District are encouraged to share the contest with eligible students and support their participation. The deadline for applying is June 1.

Submit essays by emailing dmiller@pahousegop.com. Call 570-226-5959 with questions.