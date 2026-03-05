O&R HomeBoost energy kits available at local libraries

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) has announced a new partnership with HomeBoost and the Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS) to help customers improve the energy efficiency of their homes.
O&R customers can now borrow a HomeBoost BoostBox, a do-it-yourself energy kit, from more than 20 libraries throughout Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties. The free kit includes a thermal camera that connects to a smartphone and instructions on how to set up an account through the HomeBoost app.
Once downloaded, the app will give customers step-by-step instructions on how to use the camera to scan areas throughout their home, including doors, windows, and any other areas of concern. Customers are also encouraged to take photos of their thermostat, as well as the labels on their heating system and other major appliances.
Within days of completing and submitting an assessment through the app, customers will receive a free custom energy report via email, a $99 value, courtesy of O&R. The report will include do-it-yourself improvement suggestions, as well as steps to take advantage of various O&R energy efficiency programs, rebates, and incentives. Some suggestions could require a professional contractor.
“This partnership reflects one more way libraries are supporting our communities,” said Grace Riario, executive director of the Ramapo Catskill Library System. “By offering access to HomeBoost kits through RCLS member libraries, we are helping families save energy, lower costs, and make informed choices for their homes.”
To date, BoostBox users are finding clear opportunities to cut energy waste in their homes:
94 percent are advised to add weather stripping and caulking to windows and doors. 92 percent are encouraged to consult a professional about improving air sealing and insulation. 87 percent receive recommendations to install window treatments to reduce heat loss.
To participate in this program, customers must have an active O&R account, a library card from the Ramapo Catskill Library System, and an iPhone or Android. HomeBoost kits are available on the shelves of the following RCLS libraries:
Orange County
Greenwood Lake Public Library
Albert Wisner Public Library
Florida Public Library
Josephine-Louise Public Library
Chester Public Library
Monroe Free Library
Goshen Public Library
Port Jervis Free Library
Sloatsburg Public Library
Moffat Library of Washingtonville
Tuxedo Park Library
Rockland County
Suffern Free Library
Blauvelt Free Library
Valley Cottage Library
Pearl River Public Library
Nyack Library
Palisades Free Library
Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library (HA1-Village Branch)
Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library (HA2-Main Library)
Nanuet Public Library
New City Library
Rose Memorial Library
Finkelstein Memorial Library
Sullivan County
Mamakating Library
If your local RCLS library is not listed, kits are available upon request and can be delivered to your selected branch for pickup. Click here for more information about O&R and HomeBoost.
About O&R
Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc., one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies. O&R is a regulated utility that provides electric service to approximately 300,000 customers in southeastern New York State (where its franchise name is Orange and Rockland Utilities) and northern New Jersey (where it’s Rockland Electric Company), and natural gas service to approximately 140,000 customers in New York.
About HomeBoost
HomeBoost turns invisible energy waste into actionable savings. Its platform utilizes thermal imaging and computer vision to diagnose home performance issues and generate personalized energy reports with clear, actionable recommendations. Beyond just identifying problems, HomeBoost bridges the gap to solutions by connecting homeowners with relevant utility rebates, step-by-step guidance for common DIY improvements, and local contractors. Through partnerships with major utilities, libraries and community organizations, HomeBoost is democratizing access to energy efficiency, helping households reduce costs and make their homes more comfortable.
##################
2026
#6
Connect With Us: