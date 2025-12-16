Park service changes for winter

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area will implement typical winter service levels. During annual low staff seasons, the park takes this action to ensure visitor safety.

Park staff give priority to plowing main roads through the park for the safety and convenience of local residents and visitors. Park staff will then plow secondary roads and parking areas to buildings open for public use. Some roads may receive no winter maintenance or will close until clear of snow and ice naturally. A few will be gated and closed to all vehicle traffic through the winter.

Closures will go into effect Jan. 2, 2026 or upon the first significant snowfall. Most sites will reopen on April 15, 2026, while the rest will open in May.

”Visitor safety remains our top concern when maintaining over 150 miles of paved and dirt roads,” Acting Superintendent Eamon Leighty said. “With our limited winter staffing capacity, we prioritize roads and areas with the highest visitor use, ensuring those traveling within the park can do so safely.”

Park staff will make every effort to keep priority routes open and safe for travel during and after winter weather events. During a storm, drivers should expect roadways to be snow-covered. When in doubt, do not drive.

Priority routes may need to close temporarily if inclement weather exceeds our ability to clear it, or if equipment fails or breaks down. In this case, roads will be cleared and reopened as soon as possible.

The reduced winter services effects in Pennsylvania are as follows:

* US Route 209 is the top priority road for winter maintenance in the Pennsylvania side of the park.

* River Road from Hialeah Recreation Site to Park Headquarters will receive no winter maintenance. The road will be closed before inclement weather events begin and will reopen when conditions permit.

* Zion Church Road will be plowed, if needed, after River Road has reopened.

Park staff will normally clear walkways and parking lots within 72 hours of the end of a storm.

River access

Open river access will close temporarily during a storm. These areas will be cleared after priority routes become safe for travel. River ice may limit access depending on conditions.

River access will be available at Dingmans Access, Milford Beach, and Bushkill Access. Eshback access will receive no winter maintenance.

Trail access

All trails currently open remain open during the winter. Trailhead parking will depend on weather conditions and may be limited. Road closures affect access to some trails. Trailhead parking areas that remain open will only be cleared after priority routes have been cleared for safe travel. Be advised that trails are not maintained or groomed and may be ice/snow covered.

* McDade Recreational trail parking areas will be plowed after all other roads and facilities are completed except Jerry Lees and Venturo, which will receive no winter maintenance.

* Dingmans Falls Visitor Center, access roads, parking area and trail remain closed to all traffic and access for ongoing bridge replacement and trail repair projects.

* The upper parking lot for Raymondskill Falls as well as the parking lot for George W. Childs Park will close from Jan. 2, (or when the first significant snowfall arrives) through April 15. The lower parking lot for Raymondskill Falls will remain open as conditions permit.

*The Cliff Park trailhead parking area will receive no winter maintenance. It will be open as conditions allow.

Restrooms are available at Milford Beach, Dingmans Access, Bushkill Meeting Center, Bushkill Access, Hidden Lake and Toms Creek in Pennsylvania.