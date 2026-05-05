PEEC plant extravaganza returns Mother’s Day weekend

Spring has arrived and with it, gardening season. The Pocono Environmental Education Center Plant Extravaganza Weekend will be held Mother’s Day Weekend, May 9 and 10. The annual plant sale, with a variety of native plants available, will be held Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

The Botanical Hiker, Heather Houskeeper, will be teaching an introductory botany lesson “Plant ID 101” on Saturday morning, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thanks to generous support from The PPL Foundation, cost for this program is only $10. Registration is requested.

PEEC Members receive early access to the plant sale on Friday, May 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All levels of membership are welcome at the pre-sale and memberships are available at www.peec.org.