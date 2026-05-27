Penn State Extension to host a safe drinking water clinic

Penn State Extension will host a safe drinking water clinic on Monday, June 15, at the Pike County Training Center in Hawley, Pa. Two sessions will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

This free workshop is designed for residents who rely on private wells, springs, or other private water supplies. The program will provide education on proper location, construction, testing, maintenance, protection, and treatment of private drinking water systems.

Participants will have the opportunity to bring a sample of their household drinking water for on-site testing of several water quality parameters, including coliform bacteria, E. coli bacteria, pH, total dissolved solids, and nitrate. All tests except bacteria will be completed during the workshop so participants can review and discuss their results with the presenter.

The water testing is for educational purposes only and is not conducted through a state-certified drinking water laboratory.

The workshop will be presented by Peter Wulfhorst, retired Penn State Extension Educator and Master Well Owner Northeast Regional Coordinator.

To register visit extension.psu.edu/safe-drinking-water-clinic or call (877) 345-0691. Space is limited, and preregistration is required.

For more information about the workshop or water testing, please contact Jeremy Leaidicker, Master Watershed Steward Coordinator for Wyoming County, at jxl6817@psu.edu or (570) 666-9002.