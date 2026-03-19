Penn State Extension updates educational program to encourage healthy living

Penn State Extension has released an updated version of the “Walk by Faith” train-the-trainer educational program, offered in partnership with the Penn State Cancer Institute. Organizations interested in implementing the “Walk by Faith” curriculum can purchase the program binder and can sign up for a six-hour, in-person training session.

An in-person training will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 10, at the Pike County Training Center, 135 Pike County Blvd., Hawley, Pa.

“Walk by Faith” is a community-based program designed to encourage a healthy lifestyle that includes walking, with the goal of helping participants become more physically active and reduce their cancer risk.

Anyone interested in bringing a healthy lifestyle and physical activity program to their community or organization can implement the “Walk by Faith” program, which can be tailored to fit the needs and wants of the community.

During the program, participants set and track personal health goals, supplemented by educational sessions that provide additional motivation and support. The toolkit offers resources for educational and motivational presentations, guidance for setting healthy lifestyle and activity goals, and group activities to encourage physical activity and healthy eating.

Scientists have identified certain lifestyle behaviors — such as limited intake of fruits and vegetables, insufficient physical activity, and increased consumption of sweetened beverages —that can have detrimental effects on health, organizers noted. Being overweight is a risk factor for many diseases, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer. About one-third of all cancer deaths may be related to preventable risk factors such as poor diet and lack of physical activity.

The authors of the curriculum pointed out that local community organizations can reach individuals of various education levels, employment types and incomes. These community groups also can provide social support and reinforcement to members, especially if they share a common goal of wanting to change health behaviors.

To attend the “Walk by Faith” instructor training register by April 6 by calling 1-877-345-0691 or online at https://shorturl.at/ZgVpu.