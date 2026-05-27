Pike County Board of Commissioners recognizes mental health awareness

On Wednesday, May 20, the Pike County Board of Commissioners met to discuss its agenda, recognize some of the most valuable members of the community and dedicate a week to mental health awareness.

The board adopted a resolution to designate May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Pike County. The resolution read, “We strive to create a community that supports mental wellness by increasing access to treatment, educating ourselves about the effects of trauma and mental health challenges, and supporting our neighbors as they seek to improve their mental well-being.”

Board recognizes Emergency Medical Services Week

The board also adopted a resolution recognizing the week of May 17 - 23 as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, to show appreciation for community members who dedicate their time to helping people in their moments of greatest need. That resolution read, “The members of emergency medical services teams, whether career or volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills.” The goal is to encourage programs and other activities that honor the EMS profession and to incentivize others to consider EMS as a worthy path in their lives.

Afterward, some volunteers and members of the First Responders club at Delaware Valley spoke about what being part of EMS has meant to them. They cited how it can serve as a family unit while also teaching empathy, among many other valuable lessons about oneself and the world around them. They also stressed the value of being able to pursue EMS as a paid job alongside those who volunteer their time and effort.

Commissioner Ron Schmalzle then commented on the resulting impact of the number of trained EMS professionals relative to the size of the community. He spoke about how the Greater Pike Community Foundation offers scholarships for prospective EMTs who may struggle to afford the $650 cost of the training course. Schmalzle said that so far, 136 people have gone through the EMT course, and the Pike County Training Center is now offering advanced EMT courses.

Women veterans commended

Afterward, the board also recognized June 12 as Female Veteran Recognition Day. The resolution read, “Women veterans continue to serve our community as leaders, professionals, caregivers, entrepreneurs and public servants, strengthening the civic, economic and social fabric of our county.” They encouraged the community to observe the day in the ways they find most impactful, respectful and appropriate.