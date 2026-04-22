Pike County community gathers for Fishing Derby

On Saturday, April 18, the Pike County Commissioners held the 28th annual Fishing Derby for children ages 15 and below. The event drew community members from across the county for a warm, sunny morning of sporting competition at Lily Pond.

At 7 a.m., an hour before the fishing started, the pond was stocked with 500 brook, golden and rainbow trout for the kids to have plenty of fish to catch. The kids could volunteer to help stock the pond, carrying buckets of fish from the stock truck to the water’s edge and releasing them.

Promptly at 8 a.m., calls of “fish on” rang out over the pond, signaling the kids to cast out their lines and begin the three and a half hours of fishing before the judging at 11:30. That time was filled with children being coached and assisted by their friends and family, with many parents doing plenty to help out the youngest fishers.

Throughout the event, volunteers for Delaware Valley Football had a concession tent selling hot food and drinks, and some even walked around to sell to families around the pond. For those not purchasing their food and drinks, smells circulated around Lily Pond emanating from grills and coolers filled with snacks and breakfast foods.

At the end of the fishing period, judges measured all submitted fish and awarded prizes to the children in each age group who caught the largest fish, as well as grand prizes for the largest fish overall. These prizes included new fishing poles, tackle boxes and bait for future fishing trips, and the winners got to have their pictures taken with Commissioner Ron Schmalzle and Rep. Jeff Olsommer.

Additionally, representatives from America250PA were present at the derby, raising awareness of the celebration of America’s storied history, with a focus on the commonwealth. They brought a truck that has traveled from county to county, promoting history, celebrating the state and its accomplishments and raising awareness for the 250th anniversary of the country.

The modified truck came equipped with games for the kids to play, as well as a booth where people can record their experience in Pennsylvania, whether they’re residents or just visiting. They also had a tent giving out prizes like t-shirts, frisbees and more. These activities served not only to entertain but also to draw attention to the semiquincentennial celebration and the history that goes along with it.

Terese Casey, the director of development for America250Pa, discussed the organization’s history and upcoming events. She explained how they travel around Pennsylvania, hosting events on the county and regional level, with the most successful of these events looking to be the Commonwealth Concert Series that will travel around the state and feature artists like Lady A, Third Eye Blind and The Fray.

One of the major goals of the America250PA organization is to remain non-partisan. While every American has views on how the country should be represented, America250Pa is intended to bring people from all walks of life together to celebrate America’s history and educate them on the positives and negatives of the country’s past and present.