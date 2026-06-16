Pike County raises rates for shared-ride service

Effective July 1, folks taking advantage of Pike County Transportation’s shared-ride program will pay more for the service.

For the general public the rate ranges from about $21.60 for a one-way trip (15 miles or less) to $63.35 for one-way journeys exceeding 41 miles.

Older adults (aged 65 and older) and eligible riders with disabilities will continue to pay a reduced rate. However, those have increased as well and range from $1.65 to $4.80 for older adults, and from $3.25 to $8.15 for riders with disabilities.



Who pays what?

Full fare: General public riders with no program subsidy.



Senior 65-plus (shared ride): Reduced co-pay for riders age 65 and older through the PA Lottery–funded Shared Ride Program.

People with disabilities co-pay: Reduced co-pay for eligible persons with disabilities.

Fares shown are per one-way trip. Reservations are required. The “Additional Stop” fare applies to each extra stop added to a trip. Eligibility for reduced fares is determined at thetime of application.

Where can I learn more?

Phone: 570-296-3408, Toll-Free: 866-681-4947



Office: 109 Bennett Ave, Milford, PA 18337



Hours Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.