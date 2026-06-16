x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Pike County raises rates for shared-ride service

News. Effective July 1 riders will pay more for the service.

Pike County /
| 16 Jun 2026 | 01:54
    Pike County raised the rates for its shared-ride service.
    Pike County raised the rates for its shared-ride service. ( Stock photo.)

Effective July 1, folks taking advantage of Pike County Transportation’s shared-ride program will pay more for the service.

For the general public the rate ranges from about $21.60 for a one-way trip (15 miles or less) to $63.35 for one-way journeys exceeding 41 miles.

Older adults (aged 65 and older) and eligible riders with disabilities will continue to pay a reduced rate. However, those have increased as well and range from $1.65 to $4.80 for older adults, and from $3.25 to $8.15 for riders with disabilities.

Who pays what?

Full fare: General public riders with no program subsidy.

Senior 65-plus (shared ride): Reduced co-pay for riders age 65 and older through the PA Lottery–funded Shared Ride Program.

People with disabilities co-pay: Reduced co-pay for eligible persons with disabilities.

Fares shown are per one-way trip. Reservations are required. The “Additional Stop” fare applies to each extra stop added to a trip. Eligibility for reduced fares is determined at thetime of application.

Where can I learn more?

Phone: 570-296-3408, Toll-Free: 866-681-4947

Office: 109 Bennett Ave, Milford, PA 18337

Hours Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

What will I have to pay to use Pike County’s shared-ride service?
O to 15. 99 miles:
Full fare: $21.60
Senior 65-plus: $1.65
People with disabilities: $3.25
16 to 21.99 miles:
Full fare: $24.05
Senior 65-plus: $1.85
People with disabilities: $3.65
22-plus miles:

Full fare: $26.55
Senior 65-plus: $2
People with disabilities: $4

Out-of-County - 0– 20.99 miles

Full fare: $36
Senior 65-plus: $2.70
People with disabilities: $5.40
21 – 40.99 miles

Full fare: $54.10
Senior 65-plus: $4.10
People with disabilities: $8.15
41-plus miles

Full fare: $63.35
Senior 65-plus: $4.80
People with disabilities: $9.55

Each additional stop

Full fare: $10.80
Senior 65-plus: $0.85
People with disabilities: $1.65