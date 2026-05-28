Pike to participate in ‘Seven Days in June’

Throughout the first week of June, Pike County will host events as part of Seven Days in June, a nationwide campaign happening June 1 to June 7, to bring awareness to healthcare issues including affordability and access to care.

On June 1, Delaware Valley Action will host a discussion of “Body Counts: A Memoir of Activism, Sex and Survival,” by former Milford Mayor Sean Strub. Strub, who is also the founder of the Sero Project and a public health advocate, will join the talks. The event will take place at 315 Broad Street from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

On June 3, from 12 to 2 p.m. at 201 Broad Street, Delaware Valley Action invites the community to join its Resistance Wednesdays group in lining the streets in the center of Milford with signs bringing attention to cuts to Medicaid, SNAP and the social safety net.

At 7 p.m. on June 4 at the Lehman Township Community Center (216 Lehman Park Road), a “Seven Days in June Town Hall” even will focus on how federal healthcare budget cuts may impact Pike County residents.

“This event is about bringing people together to better understand the challenges ahead and ensuring our community is informed and prepared,” said Milford Mayor Candace Mahala, one of the organizers. “Healthcare access and essential services affect every family in Pike County, and it is important that residents have a voice in these conversations.”

Pike County will close out its observance of Seven Days in June with a candlelight vigil on June 5 calling for affordable and equitable healthcare for all at 315 Broad Street from 8 to 10 p.m.