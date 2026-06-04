Pocono Environmental Education Center adds STEM focus to nature-based summer camp

The Pocono Environmental Education Center (PEEC) will offer attendees of its nature-based summer day camp the opportunity to explore and investigate more STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) concepts while still engaging in plenty of fun, recreational and environmental activities.

Using Sci-Q, PEEC’s STEM education program focused on hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, and math, campers will engage in age-appropriate outdoor exploration and real-world problem-solving to foster a connection to the natural world.

Younger campers will introduce to a wide range of STEM topics, while Junior and Senior Naturalists will be able to investigate more complex topics and explore career pathways. Older campers will connect with STEM professionals and engage in field- and lab-based experiences, helping them build the skill set to pursue future STEM and environmental careers.

PEEC’s summer camp runs from June 22 through Aug. 14 at the Pocono Environmental Education Center (538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry).