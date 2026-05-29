Pocono Environmental Education Center offering free fishing events this summer

The Pocono Environmental Education Center (PEEC), with the help of a grant from the National Park Foundation, will offer three free fishing programs this summer. These programs focus on increasing community participation in accessible outdoor recreation for youth, families, individuals with disabilities, and veterans across the region. Mobility-friendly fishing gear, along with all-terrain wheelchairs, will be available upon request during registration. The program is strictly “catch and release”, with no fishing license needed.

The programs will take place June 13, July 18 and Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the PEEC (538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry). Anyone interested in learning the basics of fishing is encouraged to attend.

In partnership with the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area park rangers, participants will be able to earn their Junior Ranger Angler badge on the July 18 and August 15 program dates.