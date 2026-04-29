Pocono Services for Families and Children receives grant to expand programming for at-risk children

Pocono Services for Families and Children was awarded a $391,561 grant to expand its structured before/after-school and summer programming for at-risk children ages five through 12 in Monroe County.

The competitive grant was approved by the School Safety and Security Committee under the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“The programs offered by PSFC are extremely valuable to the families who need their services. The expansion will allow the organization to open an additional classroom, extend services through summer camp, and increase enrollment capacity to serve approximately 40 children each year,” said Pennsylvania State Representative Tarah Probst.

“I am grateful to PCCD for recognizing the importance of this program for people living in Monroe County.”

The project strengthens protective factors for youth experiencing poverty, food insecurity, academic challenges, mental health needs, disabilities or unstable housing by providing year-round, supervised out-of-school time environments. Through daily homework support, SEL-based enrichment, STEM and literacy activities, wellness and nutrition services, recreation, creative arts and culturally responsive behavioral supports, the program aims to reduce risks associated with academic disengagement, behavioral concerns and social-emotional difficulties.

Funds will be used to support new assistant teachers and partially support existing teaching staff; employee benefits; travel and training costs for required certifications such as CPR, trauma-informed care and active supervision; and supplies and operating expenses including classroom furnishings, STEAM learning materials and year-round nutrition for participating youth. Additionally, funding will be used to support indirect/administrative costs.