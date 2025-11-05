Port Jervis Election Results

County Legislature, District 13
According to unofficial results, Thomas Faggione was elected to serve a four-year term as County Legislator of District 13, which covers Port Jervis, Deer Park and part of Greenville.
As of press time, vote totals were as follows:
Michael Cox (D): 957
Thomas Faggione (incumbent, R, C): 1599
City Council, Ward 3:
Four candidates ran for two open seats on Port Jervis City Council in Ward 3. According to unofficial results, Jackie Smith and Gerald Oney, Jr. were elected, and will each serve a two-year term.
Gerald Oney, Jr. (incumbent, R): 229
Jeffrey Rhoades (incumbent, R): 231
Jackie Smith (D, Port Jervis First): 170
City Council, Ward 4:
Three candidates ran for two open seats on Port Jervis City Council in Ward 4. According to unofficial results, Stanley Siegel and Jacqueline D. Dennison were elected, and will each serve a two-year term.
Jacqueline D. Dennison (incumbent, Port Jervis First, D): 171
Stanley Siegel (incumbent, Port Jervis First, D): 202
Michael Witt (R): 124