Port Jervis Election Results

County Legislature, District 13

According to unofficial results, Thomas Faggione was elected to serve a four-year term as County Legislator of District 13, which covers Port Jervis, Deer Park and part of Greenville.

As of press time, vote totals were as follows:

Michael Cox (D): 957

Thomas Faggione (incumbent, R, C): 1599

City Council, Ward 3:

Four candidates ran for two open seats on Port Jervis City Council in Ward 3. According to unofficial results, Jackie Smith and Gerald Oney, Jr. were elected, and will each serve a two-year term.

As of press time, vote totals were as follows:

Gerald Oney, Jr. (incumbent, R): 229

Jeffrey Rhoades (incumbent, R): 231

Jackie Smith (D, Port Jervis First): 170

City Council, Ward 4:

Three candidates ran for two open seats on Port Jervis City Council in Ward 4. According to unofficial results, Stanley Siegel and Jacqueline D. Dennison were elected, and will each serve a two-year term.

As of press time, vote totals were as follows:

Jacqueline D. Dennison (incumbent, Port Jervis First, D): 171

Stanley Siegel (incumbent, Port Jervis First, D): 202

Michael Witt (R): 124