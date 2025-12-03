Program for early literacy skills launched

The Pike County Public Library just announced the launch of 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, a new year-round early literacy initiative designed to support families in building strong reading habits with their young children, long before they step into a classroom.

The free program encourages parents and caregivers to read regularly with their children from birth - with the goal of reaching 1,000 books before kindergarten. Research consistently shows that shared reading builds early language skills, strengthens family bonds, and sets the foundation for future academic success.

Participation is easy. Once families register at the Pike County Public Library-Children’s Room, children receive a reading log to track progress. Every book counts, even repeats, and children earn small incentives along the way. Families can even complete the program at their own pace.

The Pike County Public Library is committed to offering programs that build essential literacy skills and enhance the community through education, advocacy, and leadership for patrons of all ages. The library is located at 119 East Harford St. in Milford.