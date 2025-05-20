Public hearing set by common council

A public hearing to on proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2025 will be held at the Port Jervis Community Center on Tuesday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the regular council meeting.

The Common Council set the date at its Monday, May 12, meeting and posted a hearing notice explaining the law deals with the Tri- state Central Business Overlay District and is designed “to permit commercial and business uses where appropriate with respect to certain defined properties within the city.”

Other public input is sought by the code committee on proposed changes to Section 403 of the city code, Peddling and Soliciting. Currently food and ice cream trucks are permitted to be set up on Park Avenue, Riverside Park, and West End Beach. Other businesses have inquired about setting up there as well.

On the financial front, council passed a resolution allowing the city to move forward with the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation’s finance agreement to pay for the $20 million water system rehabilitation project.

Council commended the police department for the quick apprehension of two people involved in a city shooting on Tuesday, May 6. Council also approved provisional hire for the department. Pending background checks, the new officer will begin work on

Wednesday, May 28.

The Department of Public Works reminds residents household bulk waste tickets are available at the city clerk’s office and that bagged leaves and tied brush will be picked up on Mondays. Leaves must be in biodegradable bags. Loose leaves will not be collected.

Fabulous Fifties returns to Riverside Park on Sunday, June 1 from noon to 6 p.m. It is free to the public. Maghogomock Hook and Ladder will participate in the Warwick parade on Saturday, June 14, and the Sullivan County parade on Sept. 6.

Austin Wilson will complete the term of a recreation committee member who resigned. The 2025 recreation brochure is available at the youth center and on the city website.

