Reach Out and Read Program for children, families

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) has been approved as a partner with the Reach Out and Read Program. Families coming into any of WMCHC’s four pediatric offices for well-child visits – ranging from infancy through age five – will receive a new, age-appropriate book to take home and enjoy together.

Leaving a child’s doctor’s appointment with a crisp, colorful book isn’t the only advantage. WMCHC providers have been trained to teach parents how to best engage their child in reading and how to interact with text and images to help them follow along. Parents will learn about the benefits of reading aloud and be encouraged to make it part of their daily routine. At the end of the program, each Reach Out and Read child will have a library of between eight and 10 books before entering kindergarten.

“Since arriving at WMCHC it has been my dream to bring this program to our patients and their families,” said Veronica Cellini, MD, WMCHC Pediatric Services and medical champion, Reach Out and Read Program. “I have seen the positive impact it can bring to a child’s life, not only by encouraging early literacy but also through promoting a bond between caregiver and child.”

WMCHC was able to launch the Reach Out and Read program through the generosity of $15,000 in grant funding from AllOne Foundation & Charities. With the help of Amy Cellar, an LPN at WMCHC’s Sterling Pediatric Center who has been designated as WMCHC’s Reach Out and Read Site Coordinator, WMCHC has received 400 books to date at a cost of between $2.50 to $3.50 each. More shipments will be coming as Dr. Cellini estimates approximately 350 will be given out in November alone.

“We are grateful to have this wonderful program in our pediatric health centers,” said Teresa Lacey, chief executive officer of WMCHC. “It gives us another opportunity to support families and help build strong futures -- one story at a time.”

WMCHC is a federally qualified health center. For more information, log onto www.wmchc.net or call (570) 253-8390.