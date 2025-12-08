Recruiting event returns

The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement will host a recruiting event for Liquor Enforcement Officers on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Pike County Career Center.

Applicants must be at least 20 years of age on or before the date the application is completed. They also must possess a valid driver’s license from any state upon appointment as a Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee; be residents of Pennsylvania; possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license at the time of graduation; must be citizens of the United States at the time of initial application; and must possess a High School Diploma or General Equivalency Degree (GED) at the time of initial application.

The Pike County Career Center is located at 837 Route 6 – Unit 2 in Shohola. Call 570-296-2909 to schedule an interview time.