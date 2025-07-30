Rehab facility awarded grant

Progressive Rehab recently announce the receipt of a $2,000 grant from the Greater Pike Community Foundation’s Richard L. Snyder Fund. The contribution will support the organization’s ongoing mission to enhance quality of life for individuals recovering from acquired brain injuries.

The funding will be used to strengthen the brain injury care facility’s programs that focus on individualized care, community integration, and functional independence through replacement and improvement to their handicapped accessible ramp system.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Greater Pike Community Foundation and the Richard L. Snyder Fund for their support,” said Holly L’Ecuyer, Progressive Rehab Program Director. “This grant will directly impact the people we serve, helping them move forward in their journeys with dignity, strength, and accessibility.”

The Richard L. Snyder Fund honors the legacy of longtime Pike County resident and community advocate Richard Snyder, supporting causes that enrich lives and strengthen local organizations.

Progressive Rehab extends its heartfelt thanks to the Greater Pike Community Foundation for their continued commitment to community wellness and for recognizing the importance of specialized rehabilitation services in Pike County.

A non-profit organization based in Milford, Pa., Progressive Rehab provides comprehensive care and community-based rehabilitation for individuals with acquired brain injuries. Through structured programming, life skills training, and compassionate support, Progressive Rehab empowers clients to achieve greater independence and quality of life.