Remembrance Place gets a new shed

There is a quiet oasis located on the corner of Blackberry Alley and Second Street called Remembrance Place. Owned by the Borough of Milford, it is carefully and lovingly maintained by members of the Milford Garden Club.

There are several garden “rooms” located in this spot. The “Fleur de Lis” Garden showcases blue and yellow flowers while the shade garden contains a variety of plants that thrive with limited sunshine. There are a variety of trees including a majestic cherry tree and a crepe maple tree with a unique peeling bark that reveals a copper-toned underneath.

It is called Remembrance Place given its past history. Used as a burial ground for the early inhabitants of Milford, all graves were moved to the Milford Cemetery. The Milford Garden club gave the space its name to honor those who found it as a resting place.

Recently, with the generous support of the Greater Pike Foundation, a new, larger shed was installed to provide for the tools, decorations, goods and equipment needed for members to maintain several of the public areas around town. This includes all of the planters and urns along Harford and Broad Street, as well as the entry triangles.

“We were bursting at the seams” Garden Club president Judyth Casey said. “ Now we have enough space to meet the needs of beautifying the Borough.”

Greater Pike Community Foundation - and its slogan “For Good. Forever.” - was created to enable generous individuals, families and local businesses to maximize their charitable support through organized, targeted, long-term community philanthropy. Greater Pike provides a permanent and personal way to give back to the region we love and have worked so hard to nurture and maintain.