Rep. Olsommer to host Pike County Veterans Affairs office

Rep. Jeff Olsommer (R-Pike/Wayne) is reminding veterans and their families that help is available for Wayne County and Pike County veterans and their families in the district office.

Olsommer will host the Pike County Veterans Affairs office on the first Thursday of each month and the Wayne County Veterans Affairs office on the third Tuesday of each month at his Hawley District Office, 2523 Route 6, Suite 2, in Hawley.

Services include assistance with compensation, pension and death benefits, education and healthcare, plus other benefits. Appointments are required and available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Individuals may call the office at 570-226-5959 for scheduling.

Residents are welcome to visit Olsommer’s website, RepOlsommer.com, as well as his Facebook page, Facebook.com/RepOlsommer. There, information can be found on the latest legislative developments in Harrisburg, state programs and the latest happenings in the 139th district.