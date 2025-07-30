Roadway project to begin on Route 11

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be performing a pavement preservation project on Route 11 (Northern Boulevard) in Lackawanna County from Monday, July 28 through Wednesday, Aug. 6. The project – using a process called “cape seal” – will take place in the City of Scranton and South Abington Township. This will be the first completed cape seal in the state by PennDOT.

The work will take place on Route 11 are between the Route 11 and Route 6 interchange in the City of Scranton and Scott Road in South Abington Township. The total length of work is approximately one mile in each direction.

The average daily traffic on Route 11 is 10,192 vehicles per day and the percentage of truck traffic is approximately 1 percent. Emergency Services and schools have been contacted in advance of the planned work.

The cape seal treatment is more cost-effective than traditional paving and offers several benefits for roadway preservation. This pavement preservation will seal the existing roadway surface of Route 11, protecting the pavement from moisture and faster deterioration, extending pavement life. It will also increase traction on the roadway surface.

The cape seal project includes a single application of seal coat followed by a double application of micro-surfacing, a thin layer of asphalt that extends the life of the roadway. Included in the cape seal preservation, a fiberized seal coat will be installed as part of the seal coat application on one lane in each direction of Route 11 to address cracking and increase the expected life of the cape seal.

The project will begin with PennDOT department forces completing an application of seal coat on one lane in each direction under a lane closure. Once these lanes are completed, the Department’s contractor and department forces will place a fiberized seal coat to the adjacent lanes. Following this sealcoat applications, the Department’s contractor will complete a double application of a thin asphalt coating on all four lanes of Route 11. The micro-surfacing will be completed approximately one week after the seal coat to ensure the water has evaporated from the sealcoat applications.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area. PennDOT asks for motorist patience as it nears the completion of the project.

