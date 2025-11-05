Rotary club donates to support Tree Lighting Project

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, the Milford Matamoras Rotary Club donated $500 to the Milford Lions Club to help support their annual, ongoing Tree Lighting Project. The donation was made to Lions Club member Marie Farrell by Rotary Club President Jamie Dykstra.

Milford Lions Club members and volunteers string lights in the trees along Broad & Harford Streets in Milford Boro every Autumn and the lights are lit from Dec. 1 to Jan. 15 every year. This project makes Milford shine brightly during the holiday season, a picture of beauty for all to enjoy.

Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn, 101 E. Harford St. in Milford. Anyone interested in becoming a member can contact Jamie at (201) 388-7107 or come to a meeting.