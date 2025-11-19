Rotary members learn geocaching

Kevin DeVizia, a member of the Tri-State Geocachers, visited a Milford-Matamoras Rotary meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The Rotary Club is hosting Lunch n’ Learn events to find out more about local non-profits, clubs, businesses and activities. DeVizia introduced Rotary attendees to geocaching, a real-world treasure hunt played with a GPS-enabled device or smartphone where participants navigate to a specific set of coordinates to find a hidden container called a “geocache,” and then share their experience online.

DeVizia’s geocaching passion has brought him all around the world, and his goal is to find a geocache in every country in America. He and his wife have made several geocaches in our local area, including one right here in the Milford library. It’s a great way to get outside, travel, meet people, and have fun.

For anyone interested in geocaching in our local area can find information at geocaching.com or you can reach out to Tri-State Geocaching at tristategeocaching@gmail.com.

The Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn in Milford. Anyone interested in becoming a member contact Jamie at (201) 388-7107 or come to a meeting.