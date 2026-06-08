Rumshock Veterans Village opening in Port Jervis

A groundbreaking vision for veteran housing and support will become reality on Sunday, June 14, when the Rumshock Veterans Foundation officially celebrates the Rumshock Veterans Village with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at 297 East Main Street in Port Jervis. The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will mark a milestone – years in the making – and the launch of what is the first veterans community of its kind in Orange County.

What is the Rumshock Veterans Village?

The Rumshock Veterans Village is more than a housing development. It represents an innovative model designed to address multiple challenges facing veterans by combining fully equipped homes with access to employment opportunities, transportation assistance, and a built-in support network. The goal is to provide not only safe and affordable housing, but also the tools and resources veterans need to achieve long-term independence and success.

”We lose more veterans to suicide than we do to combat,” said Christian Farrell, of Orange County Veterans Services.” That reality demands innovative solutions. The Veterans Village is about creating a community where veterans are connected, supported, and valued. When veterans have a safe place to live, meaningful work, reliable transportation, and people around them who understand their experiences, they are far more likely to succeed and far less likely to suffer in isolation.”

Ribbon-cutting ceremony June 14

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature remarks from several elected officials and community leaders who have played important roles in helping bring the project to fruition. Scheduled speakers include Congressman Pat Ryan; New York State Senator James Skoufis; Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger; Port Jervis Mayor Dominic M. Cicalese; and Orange County Veterans’ Service Agency Director Christian Farrell; Corey Miller, carpentry instructor at Orange-Ulster B.O.C.E.S; along with other veterans advocates and project supporters.

“This project demonstrates what can happen when an entire community comes together around a shared mission,” remarked Rumshock Veterans Foundation President Tyler Whetsel. “The Veterans Village is about more than housing. It is about creating opportunities, restoring dignity, and ensuring that those who served our country have the support they need to thrive.”

Orange-Ulster BOCES helped make project possible

Among the many partners who helped make the project possible are students and instructors from Orange-Ulster BOCES, whose contributions became a unique and inspiring part of the development process. Through the BOCES Career and Technical Education program, students in the construction trades participated in the production of modular sections that became part of the homes now located within the Veterans Village.

The student-built components provided hands-on learning opportunities while allowing students to contribute directly to a project with a meaningful community impact. Their involvement transformed the project into more than a housing initiative—it became a workforce development and educational success story as well.

For many of the students, working on homes that would ultimately benefit veterans created a sense of pride and purpose that extended beyond the classroom. The partnership demonstrated how education, skilled trades training, and community service can come together to address important social needs while preparing the next generation of construction professionals.

About the Rumshock Veterans Foundation’s mission

The Rumshock Veterans Foundation was established to tackle challenges often faced by veterans transitioning from military service to civilian life. While many veterans possess valuable skills and strong leadership abilities, barriers such as housing instability, limited transportation options, and social isolation can make reintegration difficult. The Veterans Village seeks to address those challenges through a comprehensive support system that helps residents build stable and productive futures.

Guests attending the June 14 celebration will have an opportunity to tour the community, meet members of the development team, and learn more about the services available to future residents. Light refreshments will be served, and the event is open to the public. Organizers hope the gathering will not only celebrate the completion of the village but also recognize the many individuals, organizations, businesses, educators, and volunteers whose contributions helped make it possible.

Community leaders believe the Rumshock Veterans Village could serve as a model for similar initiatives throughout New York State and beyond. By integrating housing, employment support, transportation resources, and community engagement into a single program, the village offers a comprehensive approach to veteran assistance that addresses both immediate and long-term needs. William “Bill” Whetsel founded the nonprofit Rumshock Veterans Foundation in 2019, following a life of service as an Air Force Veteran and with the Transportation Security Administration. He sought to help veterans, with his dream being establishing a tiny homes community for homeless vets. When Whetsel died recently after a long illness at the age of 59, his son, Tyler, took over the construction of the tiny home community.

The first residents are expected to be able to move in during the fall 2026. To learn more about this initiative, click on https://rumshockvf.org.