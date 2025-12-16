Santa Tour coming to town

Santa Claus will take a tour through Port Jervis on Saturday Dec. 20, 2025.

Taking a break from his very busy preparations at the North Pole, he will be escorted through area streets on a float to visit the city’s neighborhoods and stop at host locations to take photos, provide hot chocolate and candy canes to help sweeten the day. Everyone is invited to join Santa by meeting him at the following locations:

* Engine 5 Fire Station at 143 W. Main St. - 1:25 p.m.

* Orange Street Fire Station at 25-27 Orange St. - 2:05 p.m.

* Engine 4 Fire Station at 31 Owen St. - 2:45 p.m.

* Barclay Street City Park (Tri State Engine 6) - 3:15 p.m.

* Promenade at Downtown Front Street (Engine 2) - 4 p.m.

The stops will be hosted by local firefighters. In between stops, Santa will spread cheer through the city’s wards playing Christmas music and bringing cheer.

The special visit is being presented by the City of Port Jervis, Port Jervis Police Dept. and Police Benevolent Association, the Port Jervis Fire Department, and the Outdoor Club of Port Jervis.