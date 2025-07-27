School supplies for students

The county’s Children and Family Services (CYS) said was able to provide 400 Pike County students with a free backpack filled with school supplies. The bags and supplies were available on a first come, first served basis.

The first giveaway took place in Bushkill on July 25 and the second was set for Aug. 1 in Milford. The events also included face painting, snacks and games for children as many community groups were in attendance to provide information on their organizations.

“These events are about more than just providing school supplies. They provide an opportunity to make a meaningful difference and allow us to invest in these children’s futures,” said CYS administrator Michele Burrell. “On behalf of the agency, we thank our generous sponsors for helping us make this event possible.”