See ‘The Wasp Woman’ May 28 in Milford

In this 1959 Roger Corman classic, Janice Starlin, owner of a cosmetic company, believes she is losing customers because she is aging. When she finds out that there is a serum being developed in her company’s lab that can reverse the aging process, she volunteers to serve as the test subject. The serum is made by extracting enzymes from the royal jelly of the Queen wasp. Guess what happens?

The fun – which includes the movie, burgers, hotdogs, baked beans, homemade potato salad, dessert and coffee – begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, at a cost of $35 per person.

Striped men’s pajamas and a head torniquet are optional but be sure to wear a pair of big sunglasses for a group photo.

Call 570-296-8126 or email pikemuse@ptd.net for more information or to make a reservation. The venue, Pike County Historical Society and Columns Museum, is located at 608 Broad St. in Milford.