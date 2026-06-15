SEEDS awards sustainability scholarship to Honesdale High School senior

SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education & Development Support) has awarded Lily Head, a senior at Honesdale High School, the 2026 SEEDS Sustainability Scholarship for her essay submission. Lily will attend Monmouth University this fall to study Marine and Environmental Biology and Policy.

This year’s essay prompted students to explore how residents of rural communities like Wayne and Pike Counties can contribute to a sustainable future while balancing environmental and economic needs.

In her winning essay, Lily applied Jane Goodall’s message of individual impact to local sustainability efforts, illustrating how small, personal actions can collectively drive meaningful change. She highlighted community initiatives such as the Upper Delaware Bio Blitz, practical lifestyle adjustments like carpooling and eco‑friendly lawn care, and the role of outdoor recreation in fostering environmental appreciation.

“When people are able to experience nature, they are more likely to appreciate the importance of sustaining the environment,” Lily wrote. “If each and every individual who enjoys the environment works together to encourage these sustainable practices, the community of Wayne and Pike counties can look forward to a bright and sustainable future.”