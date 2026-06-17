Semiquincentennial Parade coming to Milford Borough on July 4

Milford Borough will honor America’s 250th anniversary with a semiquincentennial parade on Saturday, July 4 at 12 p.m.

Hosted as a community-wide event, the parade will feature local nonprofits, community groups and musical ensembles marching through Milford Borough. Spectators are invited to line the route, enjoy the festivities and celebrate this historic milestone.

The parade will begin at Ann Street Park and proceed through the borough, passing several notable America250PA projects along the way. Highlights include the Liberty Tree and the Bells Across PA installation, both commemorating the country’s semiquincentennial.

Community members and visitors alike are encouraged to join the celebration and enjoy this patriotic event in downtown Milford.

The semiquincentennial parade in Milford offers a festive way to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with the local community.