Shapiro signs CROWN Act into law

Governor Josh Shapiro joined legislative leaders and local business owners to sign HB 439, also known as the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act, into law. The legislation amends the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) to expand the definition of “race” to include traits historically associated with race, including hair texture, protective hairstyles, and religious creed.

According to a 2022 Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) report, 916 complaints were filed that year alone related to racial discrimination involving hair texture and protective hairstyles. With the signing of this bill, Pennsylvania becomes the 28th state in the nation to prohibit discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles historically associated with race, ensuring that all Pennsylvanians can live and work without fear of racial bias in their hair or appearance.

“Real freedom means being respected for who you are - no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, or who you pray to,” Shapiro said. “For too long, many Pennsylvanians have faced discrimination simply for hairstyles that reflect their identity and culture - that ends today. I’m grateful to Speaker McClinton, Representative Mayes, and the advocates who worked to get this done. We’re building a Commonwealth where everyone is welcomed, respected, and protected.”