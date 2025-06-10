Soap Box Derby competition welcomes over 80 racers

The cheers are still echoing through Port Jervis after the 2025 Soap Box Derby crossed the finish line on June 8, celebrating the ingenuity and determination of more than 80 young racers.

With sunny skies and high spirits, the event brought families, neighbors, and visitors together for a day of downhill racing and classic community fun. Competitors of all ages raced toward glory in their gravity-fueled soap box cars, competing in four divisions.

Logan Willcox won the Stock Division, Henry Lehn won the Super Stock Division, Gabriel Lehn won the Masters Division, and Lyla San Souci won the Super Kids Division. All four will go on to represent Port Jervis at the National Soap Box Derby Championship in Akron, Ohio in July.

“We definitely grew again this year — more racers, more spectators, and more heart,” derby director Billy McKerrell said. “The level of sportsmanship was simply outstanding. We’re so glad our community still values this time-honored tradition.”