State budget impasse finally ends

After 135 days the state budget impasse may be coming to an end.

On Nov. 12, state lawmakers passed a $50.1 billion budget Republican Leadership, ultimately voted on the overall budget. The final package received bipartisan support and was signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“This has been a long, stressful process, but this budget reflects compromise and responsible decision-making for the people of Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne). “We worked to deliver a budget that protects taxpayers and prioritizes the needs of our communities without depleting the state’s reserves.”

According to a press release from Fritz’s office, the approved budget reduced Shapiro’s initial spending plan by $1.4 billion.

Published reports have indicated that budget doesn’t tap into the state’s $7.4 billion rainy day fund as it does not include the legalization of marijuana or the taxation of skill games, although close to $4 billion will be used from different funds.

Highlights for Pennsylvania taxpayers and businesses include:

Regulatory Reform - Expands the list of fast-track permits and creates two new permits that will be automatically deemed approved if not acted upon in time.

Unleashing Energy Potential - Removing barriers and prohibitive policy that has prevented PA from keeping up with neighboring states that have benefitted greatly from energy production.

Program Integrity - Implements new safeguards to reduce Medical Assistance and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) error rates, aligning state policy with federal standards.

Transportation Funding - Allocates funding for mass transit in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh from special funds rather than general reserves.

Education Improvements: Introduces evidence-based literacy programs in schools to strengthen student outcomes.

“Even though it took a little more time than any of us would have liked, we’ve managed to bring Republicans and Democrats together to deliver an agreement where everybody gets something,” Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said. “This is the way that compromise works.”

“You will certainly hear mixed opinions within both political parties,” Fritz said. With 156 Republicans and Democrats voting yes and 47 Republicans and Democrats voting no in the House, this is not a perfect budget, especially when you are in the minority, but it represents a true compromise in the final product.”