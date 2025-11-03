Student builds emergency prep house from LEGOs

While many Delaware Valley Elementary School students opted for diagrams for their recent health class assignment on home emergency planning, fourth grader Olivia Graziano took her project to a new level when she delivered a detailed and imaginative visual aid that has impressed both her classmates and teacher.

The assignment required students to develop a comprehensive home safety plan. She chose to build her family’s house entirely out of LEGOs. The model was not just for show as it was a fully functional centerpiece for demonstrating key safety concepts.

”It was fabulous,” Olivia’s Health teacher, Mrs. Hubbard, said. “The level of detail was incredible, and it really brought the abstract idea of an evacuation route to life. This is the kind of commitment we love to see.”