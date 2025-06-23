Students receive almost $27K in scholarships

Graduating seniors from area high schools have received $26,900 in aid through scholarship funds administered by Greater Pike Community Foundation. Two past recipients will also receive recurring awards to continue their university studies.

Nine seniors from Delaware Valley High School and one student from Port Jervis are among the recipients.

“The caliber of students we’ve had the privilege to support this year truly exemplifies the bright future of our region,” said Ann Morey, chair of Greater Pike’s Scholarships Committee. “These scholarships represent more than financial assistance — they’re investments in the potential of remarkable young people who will go on to strengthen our community. We’re deeply thankful to the donors who share Greater Pike’s vision of empowering local students, and we invite others to join us in creating lasting educational opportunities through scholarship giving.”

The 2025 recipient of the Ann Intilli Morey Art Scholarship is Gabrielle Polarski from Port Jervis High School. This scholarship is awarded by recommendation from Dr. Morey, a former dean and distinguished research professor at San Diego State University, to a student with an outstanding art portfolio. The scholarship is eligible for annual renewal, and last year’s recipients, Michaela Velez and Youngeun Choi, will receive ongoing scholarship support in the coming year.

Greater Pike has added two new scholarships to its roster this year: the Ashenfelter Music Scholarship and the Gillinder Scholarship. Named for the late Milford musician, the Walt Edwards Ashenfelter Music Scholarship is intended for a DVHS senior planning to study music performance, composition, production, or education. The inaugural recipient is Sophie Allen.

The Charlie & Allyson Gillinder Scholarship is another new award and is intended for students planning to pursue a degree in engineering or physics, or a world-languages teaching degree. Anna Vogel of DVHS was one of two students chosen.

The Art Ridley Spirit of Kindness Memorial Scholarship, given in memory of Milford attorney Arthur Ridley, is awarded to a student who embodies a spirit of giving in their community and has exhibited acts of kindness to those in need. This year’s recipient is Sara Gagnon from DVHS.

The “Syd’s Kids” Scholarship, created to honor the late community member Sydney Fluck, goes to a student who has demonstrated financial need, has been accepted to a school of higher education and is recommended by the DVHS staff. This year’s winner is Jessica Willson.

The Amanda Nicole Thoenig Memorial Scholarship, named for a Delaware Valley student and artist who lost her life in a tragic car accident, has been presented to DVHS student Emily Decker on behalf of the Thoenig family.

Similarly, the Kyle James Pascoe Memorial Scholarship honors a Delaware Valley student and athlete who was likewise a victim of a car crash. This year, three DVHS students were chosen to receive these scholarships: Ceanna Williams, Luke Peereboom and Etain Starr.

Finally, the Pike County Chamber of Commerce has named Jenna Zuelch of DVHS as one of this year’s winners of the Gouse-Krawitz Scholarship for exceptional local volunteerism and community involvement.

Online donations to these scholarship funds can be made at www.greaterpike.org/scholarships.

Greater Pike offers individuals, families, and local businesses an opportunity to provide a permanent and personal way to give back to the community. For more information about opening a fund or contributing to an existing fund, contact Rick Little, Executive Director, at (570) 832-4686, ricklittle@greaterpike.org, or log onto www.greaterpike.org, Facebook.com/GreaterPike.