Students win at leadership conference

High and middle school students from Delaware Valley won top prizes at the Future Business Leaders of America, Inc.’s (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif. from June 29 to July 2.

Nearly 11,000 students from more than 2,000 middle schools and high schools in 48 U.S. states and territories competed in 100 business-related events for cash prizes totaling over $120,000. Students also had the opportunity to engage in over 120 learning workshops and meet with representatives from more than 260 colleges, universities, and employers.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding performance at this year’s National Leadership Conference. Their success on the national stage is a testament to their hard work, resilience, and passion for business and leadership,” said Audrey Dennis, FBLA Adviser at Delaware Valley. “Competing among the best in the country, they showcased their abilities and dedication. Beyond the awards, they’re leaving Anaheim with lifelong skills, experiences, and inspiration that will drive their future success.”

“This year’s National Leadership Conference showcased the remarkable talent and dedication of our student members,” said FBLA President & CEO Jennifer Woods. “These middle school and high school students leave Anaheim with not only well-earned recognition, but also new connections, greater confidence, and a clearer path toward their future careers.”

Results From Delaware Valley High School:

* Local Chapter Annual Business Report (third) and Broadcast Journalism (10th) - Anna Vogel & Bennett Nielsen

* Parliamentary Procedure (sixth) - Joseph Benavides, Elizabeth Bailey, Carl Wallenberg, and Shannon O’Leary

* Business Achievement Award: Capstone (Top 15) - Anna Vogel

* Community Service Project (Top 15) - Vidhi Patel, Queenie Yang, and Grace Holderith

From Delaware Valley Middle School:

*Annual Chapter Report (second) - Lily Red

* Video Game Design (sixth) - Martha Nuhn

From Dingman Delaware Middle School:

Annual Chapter Report (fourth) and Exploring Business Issues (fifth) - Veronica Martin and Skarlet DePutron

Exploring Business Ethics (ninth) - Deborah Kim and Shahed Bankasali Attar