Supervisors and Planners meet

The Milford Township Supervisors, meeting of Wednesday, May 21 included time for a joint meeting with the Planning Commission.

The two boards discussed the commercial, manufacturing and other non-residential uses detailed in Section 407 of the Zoning Ordinance. The entire zoning ordinance can be found on the township website.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has begun work on its section of Schocopee Road. DCNR is responsible for approximately a half a mile of the road leading to Lily Pond.

Open positions

Donna Tegan, assistant secretary/treasurer for the township has resigned. There are no plans to fill her position at this time. Discussion of the open position on the zoning hearing board was tabled.

Looking ahead to July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the founding of America, Pike County has joined The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial through America250PA. America250PA is a group that is taking the lead in developing and coordinating activities to commemorate this special day. As part of the celebration a parade is being planned for July 4, 2026, in Milford Borough.