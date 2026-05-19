Sussex County Community College welcomes DVE-News/TV reporters

DVE-News/TV reporters were invited to speak with Dr. Cory Homer, president of Sussex County Community College and mayor of Matamoras, Pa.

Their first stop was at the Optics building. They learned about how commercial lenses are made and the equipment that makes the lenses.

The reporters weren’t done yet. They then met with Dr. Sheehy in the Robotics Department. Dr. Sheehy showed the reporters how to use the many robots they had there. One of the robots can be used for the police department or for military use when the job is too dangerous for an officer or soldier. The reporters got to ‘drive’ the robot and were very excited.

Next up, the reporters had lunch with the president of SCCC, Dr. Cory Homer in his boardroom. After lunch they interviewed Dr. Homer.

The reporters learned the difference between a two-year and four-year college, a college and a university. Dr. Homer explained how he manages a busy lifestyle of being mayor of Matamoras and being president of SCCC. Sussex County Community College has a large range of aged students, from 15 years old to 93 years old! The college just finished placing a path around the school’s property (167 acres) for a possible cross country team next year. The largest percentage of degrees out of SCCC are liberal arts. One tradition that the students have carried there is sledding down the hill on campus. Years ago, they used to use the cafeteria trays to sled on.

Then the reporters went to the Media Center (Studio 20) to meet Tim O’Connor and Melissa Marshal, professors of broadcasting. The reporters got to trade information on their forms of media and how our programs run compared to SCCC’s media center.

It was a wonderful day. The reporters learned a lot and were grateful for the wonderful interview and visit.