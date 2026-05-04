The Friends of the Pike County Public Library hold anniversary luncheon

The Friends of the Pike County Public Library held their annual anniversary luncheon on Wednesday, April 22,at the Best Western Hotel in Westfall, Pa.

The Friends are celebrating the 46th anniversary of their founding in 1980. They continue to serve as volunteers, raising money through book sales and bus trips. The Friends staff and maintain the book store located inside the Milford Branch Library. This book store raises over $20,000 each year to support the library.

Friends President Kathy Crawley welcomed the many Friends gathered there, and thanked them for their loyal service and dedication to the library branches of our county. The fun afternoon concluded with a 50/50 raffle, and a raffle of many gift baskets and certificates.