Third ‘No Kings’ rally planned for March 28

A third “No Kings Day” is scheduled for Saturday, March 28. Previous rallies were held in June and October of 2025. According to a press release shared by the Pike County Democratic Committee, the event is to show solidarity against the current presidential administration’s “wholesale shredding of democratic norms and principles, and many abuses of law, to rally concerned citizens in a peaceful, non-violent protest gathering that reflects our country’s noted history of civil protest.”

Other No Kings rallies are planned throughout the United States.