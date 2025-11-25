Tree lighting ceremony kicks of festive community season

The Milford Community House is bringing the spirit of the season and a touch of history together with a festive community celebration on Saturday Dec. 6 as it hosts both the America250PA “Bells Across PA” Pike County Unveiling and the Milford Tree Lighting.

The day begins with holiday cheer as the Milford Community House presents Music on the Lawn at 1:45 p.m., an interactive train display starting at 2 p.m., welcoming families, visitors, and community members to enjoy a magical kickoff to the season.

At 3 p.m., the community will gather for the official America250PA Bells Across PA Unveiling and Dedication Ceremony.

The statewide art initiative engages local artists from across Pennsylvania to transform fiberglass bell sculptures into vibrant works of art.

Pike County’s Bell features original artwork created by the Delaware Valley art students and faculty.

Festivities will continue with the annual Milford Tree Lighting – complete with music, light refreshments and family-friendly holiday fun – immediately after the dedication. The celebration takes place at 201 Broad St. in Milford.

The community is invited to attend both events free of charge as Milford unites art, history and holiday tradition into a memorable evening for everyone.

Email Anastasia Ferousis at events@pikechamber.com with questions.