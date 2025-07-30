There is still plenty of time to join the 2025 Upper Delaware Scavenger Hunt along the NYS Route 97 Upper Delaware Scenic Byway (UDSB) through Aug. 31.

Have fun, learn more about the region, and compete for three grand prize packages valued at up to $1,200 from Kokopelli Kayak, Big Agnes Camping, and Kittatinny Canoes, as well as participation prizes from local businesses including Fogwood & Fig, The Tusten Cup, Katery to Go, The Kitchen Table Café, BVH Sports Bar, Foundry42, The Outpost, Port Provisions, NeverLost Adventures, and Cochecton Fire Station.

At this half-way point of the contest, players may begin their adventure at any location of the 34 challenges that explore historical landmarks, beautiful valley views, and small town charm of the byway communities. They range from hikes into the woods and engaging with historic markers to answering fun riddles and taking photos at memorable sites.

The contest is open to the public and free to join. Log onto www.udsb.net/scavengerhunt to download the Locatify App and install the Upper Delaware Scavenger Hunt Challenge to any cell phone. Once installed, the App will help participants find challenge locations and will track points earned for competing each task.

Challenges are based in the byway’s member municipalities of Village of Hancock, Towns of Delaware, Cochecton, Tusten, Highland, Lumberland and Deerpark, and City of Port Jervis.

For more information on the coordinating UDSB organization, please visit www.UDSB.net, email info@UDSB.net, or record a message on the toll-free hotline at (866) 511-UDSB (8372).

The Upper Delaware Scavenger Hunt is supported in part by the Delaware County Tourism Development Grant Program funded by the Occupancy Tax.