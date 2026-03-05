VA Medical Center upgrades infrastructure

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre announced planned infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe, effective and sustainable delivery patient care.

These projects are part of a $4.8 billion Department of Veterans Affairs investment to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

“Upgrades to our facilities, equipment and infrastructure will translate into even better care for Veterans, and this funding provides the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center an exciting opportunity to move that mission forward,” said Acting Director Kathleen Pisano. “Delivering exceptional care to Veterans is at the heart of what we do, and these projects will help us continue to make meaningful progress.”

Wilkes-Barre’s improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 include: renovating the ninth floor inpatient mental health unit, boiler plant safety upgrades, repairing the salt shed, replacing fire doors and replacing the garage.

For more information, contact William Klaips at William.Klaips@va.gov or 570-830-7042.