Veterans’ support available at Re. Olsommer’s office

On Monday, March 9, a representative from the American Legion will be available at Rep. Jeff Olsommer’s district office (2523 Route 6, Suite 2, Hawley, Pa.) to assist veterans and their dependents. Services include assistance with compensation, pension and death benefits, education and health care, plus other benefits. Veterans do not need a membership with the American Legion to receive these services.

Appointments are required and available between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Individuals may call the office at 570-226-5959 for scheduling.