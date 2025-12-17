Virtual plans display for structure project available

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to virtual plans display regarding the Route 4003 Structure Project in Lackawaxen, Pike County. The plans display will be online for public viewing now until December 31, 2025. The structure is located on Route 4003 (Welcome Lake Road) over Masthope Creek.

The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable crossing over Masthope Creek that provides a two-lane bridge, addresses the structural deficiencies, and provides continued access to local residents, businesses, and emergency services.

The existing structure is a single-span rolled steel I-beam bridge with a 34-foot span, currently posted at 29 tons. It carries two lanes of traffic with lanes ranging from 10 to 11 feet wide and no shoulders. The bridge crosses over Masthope Creek, which runs west to east and is almost parallel to Route 4003 on the southeast quadrant. On the east side of the bridge lies State Game Land 316, while private residences are located south of the bridge with a private driveway immediately southwest of the structure.

This bridge replacement project aims to improve safety and reliability in the project area by addressing structural deficiencies and features of the structure.

The virtual plans display is available online now through December 31, 2025. Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by logging onto https://shorturl.at/RjxQm.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If translation/interpretation services are needed, you have special needs, or have concerns requiring individual attention, contact Laury Estevez De Jesus, PennDOT Project Manager, at lestevezde@pa.gov..