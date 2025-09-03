Virtual plans for East Branch Tunkhannock Bridge Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display regarding the Route 374 Bridge Project in Clifford Township, Susquehanna County. The plans display will be online for public viewing now through Oct. 1, 2025.

The project involves priority maintenance rehabilitation of the Route 374 bridge over East Branch Tunkhannock Creek in Clifford Township, Susquehanna County. Structure repairs will include installation of tieback anchors to address rotation of three of the four wingwalls and the northern (far) abutment, barrier/abutment joint sealing, compression joint seal replacement at the pier, deck concrete repairs with installation of a polyester polymer concrete (PPC) overlay on the bridge deck surface, partial removal of barrier ends to install new guide rail transition retrofits, concrete repairs to the barriers/pier/abutments/beams, removal of stream channel debris with placement of rock scour protection at the upstream nose of the pier, and bridge deck cleaning.

Roadway related items to be addressed include: replacement of guide rail to meet current safety standards, repaving the roadway approaches, installation of concrete curbs at all bridge corners, and application of new pavement markings and signage. Additional work includes removal of the existing (abandoned) utility line suspended under the northern span of the bridge. In-stream work will be completed via a temporary causeway with stream crossing.

Permanent right-of-way acquisition and temporary construction easements will not be required. Earth disturbance is anticipated to be limited within existing legal right-of-way to install and remove the temporary in-stream features. Overhead utilities adjacent to the bridge will be moved as necessary to accommodate the proposed construction.

Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found at https://shorturl.at/7wTdZ.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services, have special needs, or have concerns requiring individual attention, contact Donald Rau, PennDOT Project Manager, at drau@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at (717) 787-5891.