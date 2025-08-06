Water Safety Challenge Coins awarded

Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River congratulates Flor Blum, Alvin Leung, Michael Portnov, Achim Kopp, and Alex Wrona for receiving the Upper Delaware Water Safety Challenge Coin Award.

These five individuals volunteered their time and language skills to translate important water safety messaging into Spanish, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Russian, German, and Polish respectively. The translated water safety messages will be provided to liveries and other commercial entities on the Upper Delaware River as a resource for non-English speaking river users.

Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River welcomes over 300,000 visitors each year, many with different skills levels, river experience, and who speak a variety of different languages. The translated water safety messages will provide another valuable resource for the park, local businesses, and the community to help visitors, regardless of their mother tongue, to stay safe on the water.

Over time, the park aims to provide the safety message in other languages, including Hebrew. The safety message includes information on mandatory life jacket wear rules, the ban on glass on the river, river hazards, emergency situation information, and general river recreation safety.

If you know an individual, organization, business, or team who have done something that goes above and beyond to improve water safety on the Upper Delaware River or has helped save a life on the Upper Delaware, please consider nominating them for a water safety award. A nominator can nominate themselves and multiple nominations are permitted. Nominations should be submitted within six months of the water safety action. Nominations are accepted on a rolling-basis, year-round.

For more information or to make a nomination, log onto https://shorturl.at/dHeym.

Photo Credit: National Park Service